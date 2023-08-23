SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — All across Iowa, students are returning to the classroom.

On Monday morning, KCAU 9 visited Loess Hills Elementary for the first day of school as parents walked their kids in for another year.

Superintendent Dr. Rod Earleywine and other teachers greeted them as they entered the school. Earlywine told KCAU 9 about staffing challenges coming into the school year.

“We are short 20 some staff members. Some foreign language teachers, in there, Spanish teachers, ESL teachers, special education, I believe we’re short a science teacher right now so we’re making it work but we are still short a few staff members,” Earlywine said.

Earlywine goes on to say that they will still be actively recruiting through the school year.