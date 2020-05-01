Make your garden grow in Siouxland

These sunnier days have many Siouxlanders heading outside to grow their own gardens.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – These sunnier days have many Siouxlanders heading outside to grow their own gardens.

“I’ve always loved gardening since I was little. My grandma had me out in the garden since I was really young, so I have just been doing it my whole life. And it’s an escape. It just kinda helps to calm you down, and I’ve just always loved it,” gardener Travis Chase said.

Travis Chase has had a passion for planting for years, but a lot of Siouxlanders are taking-up the hobby for the first time, finding new comfort in the outdoors during the global pandemic.

“Our sweet potatoes are gone, and our onion sets and our onion plants are all selling out like crazy,” said Tiffany Allen the associate manager for Earl May in Riverside.

“There are a few that are doing it for the first time. Most of them are long time gardeners that have questions. They might be putting in a bigger garden this year, for example, than in the past because they have time,” said Richard Jauron.

If you’re trying at a vegetable garden for the first time, experts said there are things to consider before you plant.

“You want to choose a site in full sun. That’s basically a site that receives at least six hours of direct sun per day, so that is important. And you also need a good well-drained soil, so if you have those two things you are off to a great start,” said Jauron.

Richard Jauron is an ISU extension horticulturist and says when starting a garden, it’s important to start small and grow each year.

“I’ve seen more parents teaching their younger kids on how to start seeds, on how to garden, which is awesome because that’s our future generation,” said Allen.