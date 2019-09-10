Make plans for a Friday night chicken dinner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – You can start making plans for a Friday chicken dinner.

The Faith United Presbyterian Church at 4327 Morningside Avenue in Sioux City is hosting a chicken dinner meal Friday night from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Adult tickets will cost $10. For children 10 and under, tickets cost $5. If you can’t stop in, they have a carry-out option, just call 712-276-3121.

Money from the event will go to Women from Faith United Presbyterian and to WFAM, the churches Wednesday activities

Pastor Dave Koehler with Faith United Presbyterian Church was in the studio to talk more about the event.