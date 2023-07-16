AKRON, Iowa (KCAU)– A ribbon cutting was held on Saturday to celebrate the reopening of Akron’s freshly remodeled pool.

A few lucky kids got to be first into the pool and onto some of the newest attractions like the two slides, the diving board, and the lily pads. Afterward, roughly 60 attendees all jumped in.

Dan Rolfes with the City of Akron told KCAU 9 that this remodel was desperately needed.

“Compared to our old pool that was basically a glorified bathtub, we had a diving board and that was basically the only feature that we had. So this is a much-improved facility and it’s more efficient and doesn’t leak water,” said Rolfes.

Swimmers can cool off at the pool seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Rolfes hopes the pool will stay open till labor day.