Maid arrested for stealing diamond ring from Sgt. Bluff residence
The ring was reportedly in a box in a dresser at the time it was stolen.
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole from a residence she was hired to clean.
According to court documents, Nicole Becker, 28, started working as a cleaning lady for Merry Maids on February 19. On February 22, she allegedly stole a diamond ring valued at $2,616.56 in a Sergeant Bluff residence. The ring was reportedly in a box in a dresser when Becker was supposedly cleaning the house.
Becker was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony. She is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $3,000.
