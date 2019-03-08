Local News

Maid arrested for stealing diamond ring from Sgt. Bluff residence

The ring was reportedly in a box in a dresser at the time it was stolen.

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 11:13 AM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 12:50 PM CST

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole from a residence she was hired to clean. 

According to court documents, Nicole Becker, 28, started working as a cleaning lady for Merry Maids on February 19. On February 22, she allegedly stole a diamond ring valued at $2,616.56 in a Sergeant Bluff residence. The ring was reportedly in a box in a dresser when Becker was supposedly cleaning the house. 

Becker was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony. She is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $3,000. 
 

