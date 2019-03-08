Maid arrested for stealing diamond ring from Sgt. Bluff residence

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole from a residence she was hired to clean.

According to court documents, Nicole Becker, 28, started working as a cleaning lady for Merry Maids on February 19. On February 22, she allegedly stole a diamond ring valued at $2,616.56 in a Sergeant Bluff residence. The ring was reportedly in a box in a dresser when Becker was supposedly cleaning the house.

Becker was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony. She is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $3,000.

