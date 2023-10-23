SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Betty Strong Encounter Center was packed for some magical entertainment on Sunday.

Members of the Sioux City Magic Club entertained guests by showing off their sleight of hand and comical performances during the Center’s “Sunday at the Center” event.

Five performers awed spectators with their magical prowess with different varieties.

KCAU 9 spoke with one of the performers who told us why he loves to see the audience laugh and smile.

“That is probably the whole reason I became a magician, is just so I can make people happy and be like ‘Oh my gosh, this guy did this, he was so cool,’ and I just thought that’s the reaction I want to get because then everyone’s happy and it’s fun,” Easton Boettcher said.

The performance was scheduled this month in recognition of National Magic Week takes place from October 25 until October 31.