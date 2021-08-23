Magic show helps to wrap up Sgt. Floyd Week at Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kids over at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center got a visit from Siouxland’s very own magic man

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center wrapped up their first annual Sgt. Floyd Week with a performance by Magic Man Corey Fravel. His shows are a blend of comedy and illusion fun for the whole family.

Tracy Bennett with the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center spoke about the Center’s week of activities.

“Theres a lot of things to stay in Sioux City for. I know there are a lot of things going on all over the area, the Riverboat Days and different RiverCade activities and we just…. If you stay close to home, there’s so much to do here in town,” Bennett said.

Coming up next week, the center will host a program by Dr. Scott Culpepper on First Lady Dolly Madison.