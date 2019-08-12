Magic Show at the Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another fun activity for kids this weekend was made possible by a few abracadabras.

The Sioux City Magic Club hosted its free annual showcase at the Betty Strong Encounter Center this afternoon to a packed house. Entertainers ranging from beginners to seasoned veterans showed their best acts as a way to spur interest in the craft.

“We have people who have just started doing magic all the way up to people who have been doing magic for years and years and years. We meet once a month and we meet at Augustana Lutheran Church here in Sioux City and we are always looking for new members and so we thought we’d see if we could find any new members at our show this afternoon,” said Dave Madsen of the Sioux City Magic Club.

The Sioux City Magic Club says they hope the show will inspire a few new magicians.