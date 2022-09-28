MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — The superintendent for a northeast Nebraska school has passed away.

Officials with Madison Public Schools confirmed in a post on their Facebook page the ‘sudden death’ of their superintendent, Alan Ehlers.

The school said that classes will continue as scheduled, and they’re offering support to students and members in the community.

“We are grateful for Alan’s leadership and passion for education for over 10 years in Madison,” said Madison Public Schools. “We ask that you keep Alan, his family, and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers, while also respecting their privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Ehlers has been the school’s superintendent since 2012.

Funeral arrangements are still being made and will be made public at a later time.