Madison man arrested for stealing car from dealership with bad check

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Madison man who stole a car from a dealership by paying with a bad check was arrested Tuesday.

Employees at the car dealership said Nathaniel M. Mahlin, 19, of Madison, purchased a car on April 2 for over $27,000 with a personal check.

The local car dealership reported the vehicle stolen April 9 when the bank refused to cash the check citing that the account was closed.

The dealership contacted Mahlin and requested a cashier’s check or to return the car. Officials said he failed to comply with either option.

Officers requested that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office check a residence near Madison for the vehicle. Deputies located and recovered the stolen car. It was released back to the dealership.

April 14, officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that Mahlin was a passenger in. The driver was identified as Damian J. Hess, 24, of Madison.

Mahlin was arrested and taken into custody.

In a search of the vehicle, officials said officers recovered capsule pills that contained a white

powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. They also recovered a concealed, loaded .25 caliber pistol and a concealed four-inch fixed blade knife.

Mahlin was arrested for theft by deception, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Hess was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and both were later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

