Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating workplace death

LINDSAY, Neb. (KCAU) – Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident that resulted in the death of a Nebraska worker.

According to a release, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 12:40 p.m. Monday that a man had been crushed in a workplace incident at 82235 544 Avenue in Lindsay, Nebraska.

Lindsay Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene and began transportation to Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. Norfolk Fire and Rescue intercepted transportation in Battle Creek and continued advanced life-saving measures the rest of the way to Faith Regional.

Further life-saving measures were performed at Faith Regional but were unsuccessful.

The victim was identified as Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez, 23, of Columbus, Nebraska.

The investigation conducted at the scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department showed that Correto Perez had been assisting with the transportation of large crates of live chickens being moved by a forklift.

They said during one move, the crates became dislodged from each other and the forklift. Carreto Perez stepped between the crates and the forklift when the crates slipped again and crushed him against the forklift.