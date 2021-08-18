Madison County Sheriff’s investigating missing Nebraska teen

MADISON, Neb. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing Nebraska teen.

Officials said Hallie Wise, 17, of Madison, Nebraska, was last seen leaving her home Sunday morning wearing rainbow sandals, a white t-shirt, and a Hampton Inn uniform according to the release.

She is 5’4″ with blonde hair and blue eyes.

MCSO is investigating the case, but it is not believed that Wise is in any danger.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office