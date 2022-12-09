MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is currently seeking information regarding the suspect of an assault that was wielding a samurai sword.

At 7:45 Friday morning, an elderly man was outside of his home on the 800 block of South Nebraska Street in Madison. The homeowner said he was approached by a man with a samurai sword, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The release stated that the homeowner was followed into his garage and the man with the sword forced his way into the home.

The suspect allegedly struck the homeowner in the back with the sword. The victim was then able to reach a ball peen hammer and hit the suspect in the head, the release said. The suspect fled on foot after being hit.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens wearing a blue hoodie and possibly yellow socks.

The Madison Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for any information regarding the incident, including possible doorbell video.

If you have any details you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 402-454-2110.