Madison County reports first COVID-19 death

WISNER, Neb. (KCAU) – The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) has reported its Madison County’s first COVID-19 death.

Health officials said the death is a woman in her 70s that was previously reported as a confirmed case in the county. She had multiple underlying medical conditions.

ELVPHD said they were in the process of conducting a contact investigation at the time of the death and all community contacts that were identified were reached and self-quarantined per their recommendations.

Staff at ELVPHD also initiated and completed the contact investigation of the Cuming County case that was reported on Tuesday. Health officials said after a very thorough interview and investigation, all of the identified contacts were called and also self-quaranting at the health department’s recommendations. They mention that there were no public points of exposure.

The case is being labeled as community spread meaning that it can’t be linked to any known source or point of exposure.

In addition, one more COVID-19 cases was confirmed in Madison County Wednesday. It’s the county’s third case. The case is a woman in her 70s with multiple underlying medical conditions and an investigation is underway.

ELVPHD said as more COVID-19 cases continue to appear in their district and across Nebraska and the U.S., it’s imperative that the public partakes in personal protective measures to lower the spread of the virus.

Those measures include social distancing, frequent handwashing, avoiding contact with sick people, avoiding touching of mouth, nose, and eyes, and clean and disinfect frequently touched items and surfaces daily.

The entire ELVPHD district was put under a Directed Health Measures on Sunday and will continue through at least May 6, unless otherwise extended.