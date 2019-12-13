Former Madison County jail turned into gift shop

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCAU) – Jails aren’t the kind of place people typically flock to, but in Madison County, Iowa, that’s exactly what’s happening.

Cell doors and locks are still featured at the former Madison County Jail, right alongside handmade gifts from 60 artists.

First Avenue Collectives includes art from as far away as North Carolina and California, but the focus is on Iowa.

“We love to have people who come to the jail who have either worked here or lived here, or been incarcerated here, and be able to share their stories,” Sandra Geromino from First Avenue Collective said.

The jail that was built in 1987 was turned into a gift shop.