Madison County, Neb. fugitive arrested in Montana

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A suspect, wanted on an arrest warrant connected to a traffic stop last summer near Norfolk, has been arrested in Montana.

According to a release, Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) investigators worked with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Anaconda Police Department, both located in Montana, to locate Jess Brenk, 34, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

The investigation began on August 1, 2020, when a trooper arrested Brenk during a traffic stop on Highway 81 near Norfolk. The truck-tractor/semi-trailer Brenk was driving had been reported stolen out of Minnesota. Brenk provided a fake name and resisted arrest during the encounter. He was lodged in Madison County Jail. After posting bond, he fled the state.

An arrest warrant was issued for theft by receiving stolen property, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

NSP investigators were able to gain information that Brenk was in Anaconda, Montana.

Brenk was arrested without incident Wednesday by the Anaconda Police Department and is awaiting extradition.