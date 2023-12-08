MADISON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Madison County hosts two artists for their evening entertainment at its Madison County Fair and Rodeo.

The Madison County Fair will be from July 9, 2024, to July 14, 2024. Ludacris will be performing on July 13 at 8:30 p.m. and Ernest will be performing on July 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide over his years of creating hit singles.

Ernest has had eight #1 hits and has won the CMA Triple Play Award in 2022.

The Midstates Championship Rodeo will be taking place as eventing entertainment days before the concerts.

Tickets will soon be available for the evening concerts. For more information, click here.