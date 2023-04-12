MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities in Madison County, Nebraska, allegedly found drugs inside undergarments meant to go to an inmate at the county jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release that Nancy Zavala, 37, of Madison, dropped off undergarments for an inmate on Saturday, April 8. Dropping off undergarments is allowed during normal visitation hours.

Deputies did a routine search of the undergarments and allegedly found methamphetamine.

Zavala was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and obstructing government operations during her visitation.

“Our corrections officers have to be on the lookout constantly for contraband being introduced into the jail,” Sheriff Todd Volk said.

He added that this incident is one example of the sheriff’s office’s staff’s hard work.