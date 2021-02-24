Madison County authorities warn public of Social Security scam calls

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scam calls from scammers claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.

According to authorities, residents have been receiving numerous phone calls about receiving calls from the Social Security Administration.

The caller, claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, is asking for Social Security numbers or even just the last four digits of the Social Security Number. The Social Security Administration will never ask for your Social Security number, especially over the phone. The real Social Security Administration knows your number already and will not contact you over the phone.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reminds Siouxlanders to not give out their Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or other personal information to anyone.