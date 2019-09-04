Madison Co. Sheriff’s Department asking for information on a fatal hit-and-run

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in a fatal hit and run.

According to the authorities, the hit and run happened on August 22 at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Highway 81, just south of Madison.

The press release states motorcycle driver crashed on the highway and was run over by an unknown vehicle then left the scene.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is trying to identify the driver and the driver’s vehicle that was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle should call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 402-454-2110 or email them at info@madisoncountysheriff.com.