MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — After multiple complaints, the Nebraska State Auditor allegedly has enough information to claim that the Madison Utilities Superintendant James Lewis was abusing public money in his office and they are recommending the city make a change.

A 16-page report lays out multiple allegations against Lewis stating that he and other employees allegedly worked on Lewis’ house while being paid by the city and made trips to other cities for personal business.

One of the key allegations was that Lewis was working on building his house during work hours, these hours were claimed by Lewis as hours that he was working according to his city pay schedule. However, the Auditor’s office determined that this was not factual. Rather, time-stamped photographs showed that he was at his residence during the pay schedule.

In addition, when questioned city employees said that they did not do work on his house during working hours but did do work during non-working hours. However, according to the Auditor’s office Lewis later admitted to telling employees to lie about having worked on his house during paid hours.

The report states that a memorandum identified several “performance deficiencies,” including but not limited to threatening, bribing, or intimidating other City employees. One employee reported that they were afraid of losing their job if they didn’t follow Lewis’ orders. Some employees accused Lewis of “verbally attacking others for records…”

The Auditor also alleges that on more than 20 occasions, Lewis appeared to be making numerous purchases at businesses in Norfolk or Columbus when he was intended to be working remotely during that time. The report notes that to make these purchases, the trips would take a “considerable amount of travel time.”

Lewis would take these trips between May 2021 and November 2022. In each instance, cash was paid for the products, and redemptions were received through the Menards redemption website. Some of the purchases were either confirmed to have been from subordinates given cash and instructed to make the purchases. None of the identified purchases were made with city charge cards.

The city did at one point discipline Lewis for these violations by suspending him for three days and requiring him to pay $390 in restitution to the city. The State Auditor notes that there was no explanation given as to why this specific amount was chosen.

“It does not appear that this restitution amount would cover fully the cost of the several months’ worth of apparent misuse of municipal property and resources, including the services of public employees while on City time,” the report reads.

The auditor determined that these acts may constitute theft under Nebraska State Law. The information was forwarded to the Nebraska Attorney General, the Madison County Attorney, and the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission for further review.

Later five purchases were found to have been made by city employees with city charge cards but the rebates for those purchases were allegedly collected by Lewis’ wife. The alleged rebates were then used to purchase windows that appeared to have been installed in Lewis’ house, according to the report.

The Auditor’s office recommended that the city come up with procedures to track and use rebates in the future. The rebates should be treated as city property and only be used for city purchases.