Maddie Poppe coming to Sioux City to for Acoustic Christmas concert

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa-native and American Idol winner Maddie Poppe is returning with new music and a home state tour this holiday season.

Poppe is embarking on a tour through Iowa to showcase a new EP Christmas From Home, where she performs holiday classics like “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” He stop in Sioux City will take place on Thursday, December 17 at the Orpheum Theatre.

Poppe is a 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Clarksville, Iowa. She also won the sixteenth season of American Idol. Poppe has been in love with music since she was young, learning to play guitar, ukulele and piano. After writing, producing and recording alongside her father, in 2016, Poppe released her debut album, “Songs from the Basement.” After years of performing locally in Iowa, she auditioned for American Idol and was crowned the winner, giving the audience an emotional, overjoyed, and tear-stained performance of her single, “Going Going Gone.”

Since her Idol victory, Poppe has appeared on multiple TV shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live, Live! With Kelly & Ryan and the Radio Disney Music Awards, and performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Special Olympics, and CMA Fest in Nashville.

Poppe’s sophomore album Whirlwind reached #2 on the iTunes Pop charts and her hit single “Made You Miss” earned #19 on the Hot AC Radio charts. Her sentimental ballad “Not Losing You” also swept radio charts, reaching #17.

The show will be socially distanced and tickets will go on sale Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available by calling 712-279-4850, by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, or visiting the Orpheum’s website.

All fans will be in POD seating; meaning your purchase of 2 or 4 tickets is your POD, and no other PODS will be within six feet of your POD. Doing this increases distancing and minimizes the total number of people that are in the venue. The Orpheum Theatre has instituted fan safety guidelines to ensure a safe and fun experience when attending events. For full list of guidelines, visit the Orpheum’s website.