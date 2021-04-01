Macy man found guilty of assaulting woman resulting in serious injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A Macy man was found guilty of assaulting a woman to where she needed surgery to fix her jaw.

Officials said that Taylor Grant, 34, was found guilty on Wednesday to assaulting resulting in serious bodily injury after a three-day trial in federal court in Omaha.

According to court documents, in June 2020, an Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services officer responded to a report of an assault and located the victim walking in the road in Macy.

The victim was almost unrecognizable because of the facial swelling and the severity of her injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she eventually had surgery to repair a broken jaw.

The victim told authorities that Grant assaulted her during the previous night and that he wouldn’t let her leave to get help. Police weren’t able to locate him for about a month.

Officials said when he was taken into custody, Grant told an FBI agent that he hadn’t assaulted the victim but had seen her injuries and believed that he would be blamed, so he went to Sioux City and stayed in a motel.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 25 at 2 p.m. and faces up to ten years in federal prison.