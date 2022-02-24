LYTTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were arrested following a vehicle fire in Sac County, Iowa.

According to a release from the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, the Lytton Fire Department and Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle that was on fire half a mile south of Lytton, Iowa, on February 16th.

Firefighters arrived to find a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer engulfed in flames on 260th Street, about a quarter-mile west of N-28. No one was around the vehicle at the time of the fire.

Law enforcement officials were able to locate the owner of the SUV at their home in Lytton, and it was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen. The owner reported that there had been a handgun in the vehicle, but investigators were unable to find any signs of a firearm. The owner subsequently provided the serial number to investigators.

On the morning of February 17th, law enforcement responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in Lytton where they encountered Casey Herrig, 28, and Rae Beth Horton, 26, in the basement, according to the release.

It was learned that Horton was wanted out of Cerro Gordo County on escape charges and Herrig had traffic warrants out of Sac County. Both parties were arrested, and an investigation determined that Herrig was in possession of the missing handgun from the stolen SUV, according to the release.

On Wednesday, Herrig was arrested at 215 N 4th Ave and was charged with 2nd-degree theft, 2nd-degree arson, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The release indicated that Herrig admitted to taking the SUV, taking the handgun, then starting the SUV on fire. He was booked in the Sac County jail on a $20,000 bond.