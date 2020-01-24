Breaking News
Auditor rules that Woodbury County Supervisor Taylor voter registration canceled

Lytton man charged with attempted murder after victim found with stab wounds

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LYTTON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Lytton man was arrested for attempted murder after another man called for help and was found having been stabbed Thursday.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report of a stabbing at Essentia Protein Solutions in Lytton Thursday night around 9:33 p.m.

They said that a Luke Clark, 47, of Lytton, an employee who wasn’t working at the home, walked to the office area and radioed for help. Staff arrived to the area and found Clark had been stabbed twice. Clark was taken to Loring Hospital and later transferred to a Sioux City hospital. The sheriff’s office said that his condition is unknown currently.

The sheriff’s office said that Clark identified the stabbing suspect as David Littlefield, 57, of Lytton. Littlefield was found at his time. After a search of his home, authorities found bloodied clothing and a knife with possible blood on it.

Littlefield was arrested and charged with attempted murder, a class B felony, and going armed with intent, a class D felony. He is currently in the Sac County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel

Trending Stories