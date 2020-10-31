Lyon County Sheriff’s Office: Car went airborne, ended up in pond

GEORGE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s investigated a single-vehicle car crash in rural Lyon County.

According to a release, authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 3800 block of 230th Street of rural George on October 28. Investigation at the scene determined Robert Lopau, of George, was traveling west in his 2000 Ford Explorer when his vehicle left the roadway to the south. The vehicle then traveled through the ditch for approximately one quarter of a mile before the vehicle became airborne and apparently rolled one full rotation and came to rest in a small pond.

Lopau escaped with minor injuries but the car was considered a total loss.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, George EMS, Lyon County Ambulance, and Trackside Service and Repair.

