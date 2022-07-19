LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Lyon County Saturday.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Elmwood Avenue around 6:45 p.m. for a vehicle crash.

The release indicated that the driver, a 16-year-old, along with three other passengers was traveling down a hill on private property when he lost control of the ATV causing it to roll over.

One of the passengers, identified as Amanda Neyens, 19, of Sioux Falls, was ejected from the ATV during the crash. The release said the vehicle landed on Neyens causing substantial injuries.

Neyens was transported to a nearby hospital and was the only passenger injured, officials stated.