Lyon county reports first positive COVID-19 case

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Lyon County Health Services has announced its first positive case of COVID-19.

The individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 is between the ages of 45 and 60.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual is self-isolating at home.

“While this is Lyon County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” Melissa Stillson, Lyon county public health director said.

The actions people can take to help with the spread of the virus include:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.

Staying home when ill.

Lyon County Health Services said approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only a mild to moderate illness.

Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.

Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house until the following are met:

You have no fever for at least 72 hours, which is three days full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers.

Other symptoms have improved. For example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved.

At least seven days have passed since your symptoms first started.

If you think you may need healthcare, make sure to call first before going there. Your provider can assess whether or not you need to be seen in the healthcare office if you can recover at home.

There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider at home using technology such as smartphones, tablets, and computers.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Iowa, click here.

You can also follow the Iowa Department of Public Health on Facebook and Twitter.

Latest Coronavirus Stories