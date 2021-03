ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials are searching for a missing man from Inwood, Iowa.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Chanh Singsaath, 64, of Inwood, Iowa, was last seen in late February. His last known location was Minneapolis.

Facebook Post by Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

Officials think the car he was driving has been located near Fergus Falls, Minnesota, but it was abandoned.

Anyone with information about Singsaath is asked to call 712-472-8300.