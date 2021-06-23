Lyon County officials searching for ID of man in video

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the identity of a man seen in a surveillance video.

According to Lyon County Deputy Kyle Lems, a man seen buying items at a Get-n-Go in Sioux Falls is wanted in relation to a car burglary in Rock Rapids. During the car burglary, a debit card was stolen, and the man in the video appears to be using it two hours after it was stolen.

The man is described as wearing a black hat, coat, and black shorts. If anyone recognizes the man in the video, they are asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 712-472-8300.