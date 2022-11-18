GEORGE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been arrested on multiple charges after being stabbed multiple times by a teen after an alleged burglary.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release that authorities responded to a report of a man being stabbed in George on October 30. Police arrived at the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue where they found Devin Gerloff, 24, of Rock Rapids with multiple stab wounds. A 16-year-old was also present at the scene.

As part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said Gerloff was caught committing a burglary and was followed by the teen. The release stated that the two then got into an altercation that eventually lead to the stabbing.

The 16-year-old was charged with willful injury, a class C felony, and is being held at the Juveline Detention Center in Cherokee.

Gerloff has been charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree theft, second-degree theft, and third-degree burglary. Gerloff is being held in the Lyon County Jail.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by George EMS, George Fire Department, Lyon County Ambulance, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation Traffic Enforcement, and the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.