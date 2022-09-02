LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has fined a Lyon County man more than $36,000 for a 2021 manure spill.

Bernard Bakker is being fined in order to resolve water quality violations and a fish kill as the result of a manure spill. The fine includes restitution and investigative costs that total $26,086.07 as well as a $10,000 administrative penalty totaling $36,086.07. Bakker is also expected to develop and develop Standard Operating Procedures in order to train employees on proper manure irrigation methods.

The DNR reports that on April 14, 2021, Bakker reported to DNR Field Office 3 to report a spill at Rock Bottom Dairy in rural Rock Rapids. He allegedly stated that an employee had forgotten to turn off the irrigator the night before, resulting in a spill that leaked into Mud Creek. An estimated couple hundred thousand gallons were stated to have been released into the tributary. Bakker also indicated it was too late to make a berm.

Officials investigated the tributary and reported that they had seen foam from bank to bank in certain areas as well as murky and brown water. Many dead fish were also reported. Officials determined that the fish kill started from a tributary of Mud Creek to about 13 miles downstream

A fish kill assessment was done and it was determined that 96,168 fish were killed valuing $24,127.26. The Fisheries Bureau’s investigative costs were $1,958.82, resulting in a final fine of $26,086.07.

The DNR also reports that Bakker has a past history of violations, citing four previous instances since 2004.

Half of the final fine amount, $18,041.07 was ordered to be paid on August 1 of this year. The second half, $18,045.00, is due by August 1, 2023.