LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Lyon County was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sexual abuse.

On January 13, a Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Jeremy Eben, 37, of Little Rock, on an outstanding warrant for third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.

According to court documents, on October 3, 2021, Jeremy Eben gave a 38-year-old woman a ride home in his pickup. On the way home, Eben parked at Boersma Conservation Area, in Lyon County, and Eben sexually assaulted the victim. The victim told Eben she didn’t want to participate.

A report was officially filed on January 4, followed by a warrant being issued on January 12.