Lyon County deputy put to rest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – Law enforcement agencies and communities across Siouxland paid their respects to a fallen Lyon County Sheriff’s deputy who died while on-duty last week.

Hundreds of people lined the streets and took part in the procession Monday morning for Deputy Stephanie Schreurs.

The procession started in Sioux Falls, heading to Mass at the Sanford Pentagon. Shreurs was then laid to rest in Alvord, Iowa in the afternoon.

The deputy died last week Tuesday from injuries she sustained in an on-duty traffic accident when her vehicle left the road.

The 24-year-old veteran of the force was the first female deputy in Lyon County.