Lyon County deputy injured in crash identified

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the deputy that was injured in a crash Friday.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said that Deputy Stephanie Schreurs was the driver involved in the single-vehicle crash. She is continuing to receive treatment at an area Sioux Falls hospital.

Schreurs was injured Friday after her vehicle left the road and rolled.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to keep Schreurs, her family, and the sheriff’s office in your thoughts and prayers.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash and a technical collision investigation is being completed.