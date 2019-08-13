Lyon County deputy has died following Friday crash

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials said that a deputy who was injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday in northwest Iowa has died.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said that Deputy Stephanie Schreurs succumbed to her injuries Tuesday afternoon.

The 24-year veteran was injured Friday after her vehicle left the road and rolled southeast of Rock Rapids. Due to the extent of Schreurs’ injuries, she was flown to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash and a technical collision investigation is being completed.

A memorial fund in honor of Deputy Schreurs has been established at Security Savings Bank in Larchwood, Iowa.

The sheriff’s office is thankful for the surround community’s support

Schreurs’ family is requesting privacy at this time.

They said funeral arrangements are pending and details will be released when available.