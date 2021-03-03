Lyon County crash sends 2 to the hospital

LESTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a car crash near Lester, Iowa.

The crash happened at the intersection of 130th Street and Elder Avenue around 8:40 p.m., according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Bernando Barrera Aguilar, 35, of Rock Rapids, was driving south on when they lost control, entered the ditch, and overturned, coming to a stop on the roof.

Bernando Barrera Aguilar and a passenger, Lloana Barrera Aguilar, 30, of Chasta, Minnesota, had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were then taken to a Rock Rapids hospital.

Authorities said the vehicle was totaled as a result of the crash.