Lyft driver assaulted, robbed in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police are investigating a robbery of a Lyft driver that took place early Monday morning.

A Lyft driver from Sioux Falls, S.D. was driving a man to Sioux City Monday just before 3 a.m., when the driver picked up another man near 14th and Pierce Street, according to a release from the Sioux City Police Department.

Authorities also said that at a store parking lot, the two passengers assaulted the driver and displayed a weapon. The suspects then demanded money from the driver, stealing his wallet, police said.

The two suspects then fled on foot.