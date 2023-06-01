SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local non-profit is showing off its new home in Sioux Sity.

Lutheran Services of Iowa cut the ribbon on their new offices bringing all their services back under one roof in the former Saint Thomas Episcopal Church. LSI is one of Iowa’s longest-serving non-profits and has been the primary force behind the state’s foster care and adoption efforts.

Administrators tell KCAU 9 the plans came together quickly.

“And they were looking, the Episcopalian Church was looking for what to do with this space and kind of kind of hoping for an open door and so from that meeting, we literally came right over here and toured it immediately after,” said Sarah Green of LSI.

LSI is asking for donations of clothes, food and car seats for their support programs.