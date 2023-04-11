SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced that Ludacris will be joining their Battery Park lineup this summer.

According to a release from the Hard Rock, Ludacris will be performing at Battery Park on August 12.

Tickets for Ludacris’s show will go on sale Friday and can be purchased online or in person at the Rock Shop. Battery Park shows are for all ages.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is known for his hits such as “Southern Hospitality, “My Chick Bad”, and Stand Up”. His albums have sold more than 24 million worldwide.

Ludacris is also known for his role in the Fast & Furious films as the character Tej who will be returning to the big screen in May.