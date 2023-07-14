CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman from Buena Vista County won $50,000 while a man out of Crawford County won $70,000, both from scratch games.

Jeana Christiansen, of Linn Grove, won the prize money from the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game, according to an Iowa Lottery release.

Christiansen bought the winning ticket at A&A Food & Fuel in Holstein. She then claimed her prize at the Iowa Lottery’s Storm Lake office Wednesday.

This is the ninth top prize in the scratch game. A Le Mars woman claimed the seventh top prize in late June. There are a total of 105 top prizes in the scratch game. The game has overall odds of 1 in 3.26 of winning a prize.

Another Siouxlander also won another scratch game’s top prize. Richard “Rick” Hansen Jr., of Manilla, won $70,000 from the “Ruby Red 7s” scratch game.

Like Christiansen, he also claimed the prize at the Storm Lake regional office of the Iowa Lottery.

Hansen bought the ticket at Yesway in Manilla, Iowa.

The “Ruby Red 7s” scratch game has eight top prizes of $70,000.