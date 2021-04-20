Luck of the draw: Patricia Teel wins North Sioux City mayoral race by game of chance

HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: A third person involved in an early morning pursuit, manhunt on Monday has been identified.

Court documents said Magda Garcia-Aparicio, 30, was operating the listed vehicle with no valid license in any state and she is revoked in the state of Colorado. She was operating the vehicle in an area where a suspect fled from police in a stolen car. In plain view, she had a phone screen on and it was pinning a location in the area and appeared she was there to pick up the suspect.

Authorities also saw catalytic converters that had been sawed off a vehicle. She was detained and on police found a baggie of methamphetamine and a .22 revolver in a backpack in the passenger seat. Garcia-Aparicio said she didn't know how any of that got there and reportedly took the car without the owner's knowledge.

Garcia-Aparicio is charged with drug possession, no driver's license, and carrying a dangerous weapon. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $3,000 bond.