Luck of the draw: Patricia Teel wins North Sioux City mayoral race by game of chance

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — The tie for mayor of North Sioux City has been broken.
Patricia Teel has been elected the new mayor of North Sioux City after drawing the highest card from a deck. Teel drew an ace and Custinger drew a four, making Teel the new mayor of North Sioux City.
A recount was requested on Monday after North Sioux City Council canvassed the results on Monday of the mayoral race between Linda Cutsinger and Patti Teel, who each received 152 votes in last week’s election.
304 votes were recounted on Tuesday.