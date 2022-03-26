Lowest-paying jobs in Sioux City

Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Sioux City, the annual mean wage is $45,580 or 19.1% lower than the national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $20,790. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. File clerks

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $32,630

– #89 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,140

– Employment: 91,560

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,210)

— Jackson, MS ($24,610)

— Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA ($25,040)

– Job description: File correspondence, cards, invoices, receipts, and other records in alphabetical or numerical order or according to the filing system used. Locate and remove material from file when requested.

#49. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $32,560

– #78 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,860

– Employment: 109,490

– Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($25,190)

— Lafayette, LA ($25,330)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($25,500)

– Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

#48. Tire repairers and changers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $32,480

– #202 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,790

– Employment: 98,560

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($20,890)

— Terre Haute, IN ($21,540)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830)

– Job description: Repair and replace tires.

#47. Slaughterers and meatpackers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $32,460

– #37 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,210

– Employment: 77,980

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($24,210)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($24,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($24,700)

– Job description: Perform non-routine or precision functions involving the preparation of large portions of meat. Work may include specialized slaughtering tasks, cutting standard or premium cuts of meat for marketing, making sausage, or wrapping meats. Work typically occurs in slaughtering, meat packing, or wholesale establishments.

#46. Helpers–carpenters

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $31,770

– #40 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,360

– Employment: 30,900

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($21,250)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($23,260)

— Tallahassee, FL ($24,740)

– Job description: Help carpenters by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work areas and equipment.

#45. Counter and rental clerks

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $31,530

– #162 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,700

– Employment: 368,300

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Carbondale-Marion, IL ($21,980)

— Lawton, OK ($22,200)

— Parkersburg-Vienna, WV ($22,360)

– Job description: Receive orders, generally in person, for repairs, rentals, and services. May describe available options, compute cost, and accept payment.

#44. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– #83 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,700

– Employment: 79,310

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tallahassee, FL ($21,310)

— Abilene, TX ($21,420)

— Laredo, TX ($22,130)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution. Time-stamp, open, read, sort, and route incoming mail; and address, seal, stamp, fold, stuff, and affix postage to outgoing mail or packages. Duties may also include keeping necessary records and completed forms.

#43. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $30,850

– #172 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Employment: 872,370

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,780)

— El Paso, TX ($23,330)

— Charleston, WV ($23,500)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#42. Stockers and order fillers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $30,820

– #252 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Employment: 2,210,960

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#41. Nursing assistants

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $30,750

– #207 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Employment: 1,371,050

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,840)

— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#40. Security guards

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $30,370

– #104 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 1,054,400

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Columbus, IN ($22,600)

— Hammond, LA ($22,690)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,760)

– Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

#39. Receptionists and information clerks

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– #198 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Employment: 968,420

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($22,570)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at the establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#38. Tellers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $30,090

– #100 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,960

– Employment: 423,570

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawton, OK ($25,350)

— Abilene, TX ($25,860)

— Las Cruces, NM ($25,970)

– Job description: Receive and payout money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.

#37. Coaches and scouts

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $29,990

– #23 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,100

– Employment: 208,180

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— New Bern, NC ($21,900)

— Farmington, NM ($24,030)

— Lawrence, KS ($24,600)

– Job description: Instruct or coach groups or individuals in the fundamentals of sports for the primary purpose of competition. Demonstrate techniques and methods of participation. May evaluate athletes’ strengths and weaknesses as possible recruits or to improve the athletes’ technique to prepare them for competition. Those required to hold teaching certifications should be reported in the appropriate teaching category.

#36. Packers and packagers, hand

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $29,710

– #250 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#35. Preschool teachers, except special education

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $29,700

– #101 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)

— Lima, OH ($20,340)

– Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

#34. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $28,980

– #22 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $45,650

– Employment: 248,070

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawrence, KS ($22,410)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($23,650)

— Springfield, OH ($23,880)

– Job description: Instruct or coach groups or individuals in exercise activities for the primary purpose of personal fitness. Demonstrate techniques and form, observe participants, and explain to them corrective measures necessary to improve their skills. Develop and implement individualized approaches to exercise.

#33. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $28,630

– #218 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#31 (tie). Printing press operators

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $28,570

– #10 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $40,200

– Employment: 160,270

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dalton, GA ($24,300)

— Lake Charles, LA ($24,920)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($25,090)

– Job description: Set up and operate digital, letterpress, lithographic, flexographic, gravure, or other printing machines. Includes short-run offset printing presses.

#31 (tie). Retail salespersons

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $28,570

– #145 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Employment: 3,659,670

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#30. Bakers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $28,340

– #117 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 168,890

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

– Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce bread, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

#29. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $28,290

– #133 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,740

– Employment: 302,410

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

– Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skin care services.

#28. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $28,070

– #167 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#27. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $28,030

– #205 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#26. Cooks, restaurant

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $27,760

– #211 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on the menu, or plan menu.

#25. Library assistants, clerical

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $27,650

– #102 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides, and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#24. Recreation workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $27,120

– #123 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#23. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $26,730

– #111 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#22. Residential advisors

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $26,520

– #40 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,430

– Employment: 102,450

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($20,950)

— Jonesboro, AR ($20,980)

— Amarillo, TX ($21,360)

– Job description: Coordinate activities in resident facilities in secondary school and college dormitories, group homes, or similar establishments. Order supplies and determine the need for maintenance, repairs, and furnishings. May maintain household records and assign rooms. May assist residents with problem-solving or refer them to counseling resources.

#21. Butchers and meat cutters

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $26,500

– #13 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,630

– Employment: 142,220

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,930)

— Tulsa, OK ($23,910)

— El Paso, TX ($23,940)

– Job description: Cut, trim, or prepare consumer-sized portions of meat for use or sale in retail establishments.

#20. Driver/sales workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $26,140

– #63 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– Employment: 420,890

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

– Job description: Drive truck or other vehicles over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payments, or stock merchandise at the point of delivery.

#19. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $26,020

– #211 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#18. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $25,960

– #209 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#17. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $25,780

– #226 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#16. Pharmacy aides

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $25,720

– #38 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,250

– Employment: 38,900

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220)

— Grand Island, NE ($21,360)

– Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate a cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.

#15. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $24,490

– #187 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#14. Waiters and waitresses

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $24,310

– #191 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in the dining establishment.

#13. Cashiers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $23,970

– #183 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#12. Cooks, short order

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $23,910

– #71 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#11. Animal caretakers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $23,840

– #71 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, racehorses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#10. Food preparation workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $23,180

– #97 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#9. Childcare workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $22,770

– #122 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#8. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $22,670

– #167 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish the supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#7. Fast food and counter workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $22,190

– #179 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,910



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at the counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#6. Bartenders

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $22,020

– #80 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#5. Dishwashers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $21,430

– #89 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#4. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $21,270

– #123 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in the lounge, and help ensure the quality of facilities and service.

#3. Amusement and recreation attendants

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $21,180

– #81 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#2. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $20,970

– #36 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#1. Cooks, fast food

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $20,790

– #88 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast-food restaurant with a limited menu. The duties of these cooks are limited to the preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.