Low temperatures increase the risk for frostbite

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Sharp winds, below freezing temperature, and snowfall are unavoidable this time of year.

Sioux City resident, Sarah Keely said, "Oh, it's one of the joys of living in Iowa!"

Drew Driesen said, "I'm chilling! It's very very cold."

But with that chill, there comes a much more dangerous side effect.

Emergency room nurse, Alan Faith says, "Frostbite is damage to the skin from cold temperatures. It almost presents itself as a burn. You'll get pain redness, swelling and you will develop some blisters."

Preventing frostbite doesn't have to be difficult.

Sioux City resident, J.J. Stone says, "I have on my winter coat, but underneath it, I have my running coat because if you don't stay warm you're going to freeze every body part known to mankind."

We all know staying inside is the best way to do that, but for some, like letter carriers, that's not an option.

"There's days it's good days it's bad, I prefer summer time but that's part of the deal. There's frostbite and everything else that goes into the situation. Toes fingers, they get the coldest," says letter carrier, Dan Foss.

Because of the skin numbness frostbite causes, you may not notice you have frostbite until someone else tells you. Once you find frostbite on your body, it's important to seek medical attention.

"It can be an emergency because when you have frostbite that also puts you susceptible to cold injuries like hypothermia and things like that," says Faith.

If you're unable to see a doctor right away, you'll want to avoid warming the frostbitten area too quickly.

"You don't want to put it in hot water. Warm temperature or Luke warm water to increase the temperature to that extremity," says Faith.

The elderly and young children are at the highest risk for frostbite. The elderly because their skin is thin and young children because they can't communicate when they're in pain. But regardless of your age, this cold weather is going to affect everyone.

Other symptoms of frostbite include:

At first, cold skin and a prickling feeling

Numbness

Red, white, bluish-white or grayish-yellow skin

Hard or waxy-looking skin

Clumsiness due to joint and muscle stiffness

Blistering after rewarming, in severe cases

