Lost revenue for ARPA calculator available, says Iowa state auditor

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is trying to bring focus to a calculator that displays lost revenue for the America Rescue Plan Act.

According to a press release from the Auditor of State, awareness is being raised about an online calculator used to determine the lost revenue under the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The release states ARPA has provided more than $65 billion to counties for aid relating to the pandemic. The money is allowed to be used for government services, programs, and projects. Revenue loss related to the pandemic can also be replaced with the funds.

“The Auditor’s Office has received several inquiries from local leaders asking for assistance on calculating lost revenue and appropriate use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds,” said Auditor Sand. “Using this calculator from the National Association of Counties will save time and effort in determining any lost revenue.”

To see the calculator, click here. More information about ARPA funds can be found here.