ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — Siouxland restaurant owners are parting ways with their business soon, closing down for good.

According to a post on the Los Amigos Facebook page on April 8, the family-owned restaurant will be permanently closing its doors on Saturday, April 23.

The post stated that the Sanchez family will be pursuing “new endeavors” and spending time with family.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we appreciate all your love and support over the last 25 years and feel blessed to have been part of all your special memories, events, and the food community,” the post stated, “What began as the American dream to open a business has created so many opportunities, memories, and provided our Los Amigos families the chance to create lasting friendships and memories while gathered at our tables enjoying our food.”

The post thanked the community for its support and asked for guests to redeem all gift certificates before they close on their final day of operation.

Less than a week after an April 15 post on their page, a follow-up post indicated that they had sold out of all food on Friday for the first time in 25 years of business. They said they would be unable to open for business the following day, but thanked the community for their loyalty and support.

The post stated that they would open again Tuesday for one final week of business.