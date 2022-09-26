SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) and IowaWORKS will be hosting career fairs in October and November. Each fair will be focused on industry-specific careers.
According to a release from WITCC, the career fairs will take place at the WITCC Sioux City campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can park in parking lot number three and enter through entrance 12.
During the event, Siouxlanders can explore employment opportunities from various Siouxland employers. Employers will also provide industry information and company information, and they will be available to interview qualified applicants for open positions.
Event dates and industries are as follows:
October 12
- Art
- Music
- Design
- Video and media
- Information technology
- Business and Administration
- Culinary and hospitality
- Education and coaching
October 26
- Emergency Services
- Law and politics
- Transfer degrees
- Miscellaneous jobs
November 8 and 9
- Health Administration
- Health and science
November 17
- Building and trades
- Automotive and truck driving
- Agriculture and animals
- Robotics and engineering
For more information contact carol.muhs@witcc.edu