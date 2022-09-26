SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) and IowaWORKS will be hosting career fairs in October and November. Each fair will be focused on industry-specific careers.

According to a release from WITCC, the career fairs will take place at the WITCC Sioux City campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can park in parking lot number three and enter through entrance 12.

During the event, Siouxlanders can explore employment opportunities from various Siouxland employers. Employers will also provide industry information and company information, and they will be available to interview qualified applicants for open positions.

Event dates and industries are as follows:

October 12

Art

Music

Design

Video and media

Information technology

Business and Administration

Culinary and hospitality

Education and coaching

October 26

Emergency Services

Law and politics

Transfer degrees

Miscellaneous jobs

November 8 and 9

Health Administration

Health and science

November 17

Building and trades

Automotive and truck driving

Agriculture and animals

Robotics and engineering

For more information contact carol.muhs@witcc.edu