Looking back at 2019 in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From historic flooding to a repealed ban on pit bulls, the past year brought a little of everything.

Here’s a look back at 2019 in Siouxland.

In January, the community of Yankton rallied around the family of 28-year-old kyle Mueller. He died in a car crash.

“We’re going to bring one of Kyle’s personal calves over here that he had for the kids and we’re going to auction it off,” said Greg Ryken, owner of Stockman’s Livestock.

The auction raised $40,000 for the Mueller family.

“Am I going to have a house to come back to?” said Courtney Nelson, Hornick resident.

In March, historic flooding struck Siouxland and people in Hornick were forced to evacuate, with only a few minutes’ notice.

“It was scary because my husband called and said “Now!” It feels helpless when you see all of your stuff being shoved into a truck as fast as you can and as much as you can,” said Nelson.

In the town of Moville, the water shut down roads and highways.

“How can I get to Sioux City? How can I get to work? When can I get to work? When can I get to Sioux City? Is this road open is that road open?” said Candace Waderich, Mobile resident.

In Pierce, Nebraska, an overflowing Elkhorn River brought the community together.

“It hurts and you try to help everyone you can plus helping yourself. It just breaks your heart your little community that everyone loves each other and cares for each other, is just getting torn apart,” said Nellie Prince, Pierce resident.

In April, fields around Siouxland remained flooded keeping farmers from getting their crops in the ground.

“We got about 50 acres of corn in, which is about a quarter of normally what we plant of corn,” said Zane Williams, farmer.

“You know it was up at 6 a.m. and working until midnight to 1 a.m. and then up again the next morning to get it in. So, do what you can,” said Karl Schenk, farmer.

But floodwaters didn’t spoil everything. In June, ground was broken on a new Expo Center, in Sioux City.

“It’s a need the community has its a quality of life amenity for all of our citizens and those who visit Sioux City. It’s truly going to be a destination to come for the students and the adults can grow by this. It’s really exciting,” said Dan Moore, Sioux City councilman.

Also in June, the death of a community leader and Native American advocate, Frank LaMere died at the age of 69.

“If you just met him, you could feel the passion, you could feel his dedication to what he was doing. You knew if Frank LaMere was at an event, he was both feet in he was in 100%, if not 110%,” said Kim Wilson, Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

In September, heavy rains caused the James River to rise and people in Yankton were forced from their homes again.

“It was terrible. We couldn’t get into our house for three or four days. We had to take a canoe to the front steps to get in and everything is just gone,” said Karen Thorson, Yankton resident.

In October, discussion began to repeal and decade-old ban on pit bulls, in Sioux City.

“This has been the craziest of all of the eight years that I’ve been on council. This has sparked more disdain than anything I can think of,” said Rhonda Capron, Sioux City councilmember.

The city council voted to lift the ban in November, the same month two-term councilmember, Rhonda Capron, lost her seat to Julie Schoenherr.

“We have accomplished more in eight years than most councils have accomplished in 20 years. So, we have come a long way in a short time,” said Rhonda Capron, former Sioux City councilmember.

And, in December, a new sports venue opened in Sioux City. Teams from around the region converged on The Arena Sports Academy.

“We’re bringing in teams from Omaha, Sioux Falls, Des Moines, Lincoln to us. That means great competition for our Siouxland kids and also for business owners. That means hotels are filled, people eating out at restaurants, going across the way to the mall, shopping our retails,” said Dustin Cooper, The Arena Sports Academy.

2019 was a year of tragedies and victories and the end of a decade.