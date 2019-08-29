Longtime Sioux City teacher Julie Fischer is terminated, plans to file a court appeal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

A Sioux City public school teacher on paid administrative leave for more than a year has now been fired by the district.

After more than 4 hours of closed-door discussions, Sioux City Community School District board members Wednesday night voted 4 to 1 to terminate the contract of West Middle School instructor Julie Fischer.

Fischer learned of the termination at the conclusion of Wednesday night’s special session by the board. Board members and district officials quickly left the meeting and were not available for comment.

KCAU 9 News asked Fischer, who is a 30-year employee of the district if she was surprised by the board’s decision.



“I’m disappointed, I thought that they would have ruled in a different way,” said Fischer. “We have the right to appeal this decision and I will be talking about that would and anticipate that we very likely will appeal but that’s something I have to discuss with Ms. Fischer,” added her attorney David Reinschmidt.

Fischer has been a regular critic of board policy. She was placed on paid administrative leave last summer after being charged with 6 counts of third-degree harassment, accused of sending threatening letters to school Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman and other district employees.

Those charges were eventually dropped. A magistrate judge ruling the letters were annoying but not illegal. Fischer has denied ever sending the letters.

Her attorney tells KCAU 9 News he expects a court to see the case differently. “We’ll file all our legal avenues which primarily is an appear. We’re disappointed in the decision. We think that a court will decide differently,” said Reinschmidt.