SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Longfellow Building on Morningside’s campus will be coming down Wednesday morning.

Demolition of the building is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on April 14, helping pave the way for the college’s new Rosen Ag Center, which will include a greenhouse, an outdoor classroom, and a test plot area.

The demolition was originally scheduled for Tuesday at 7 a.m. but was rescheduled due to additional time needed to turn off water and sewage in the building.